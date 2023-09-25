Is only the commerce minister responsible, not any other minister?

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi is the target of criticism inside the parliament and outside, over the spiraling price of essentials. He seems to have become the scapegoat for everything.

In the parliament, the opposition raises questions, but not in a manner that will directly hit the ruling party. They avoid naming names. But on 14 September, a few of the opposition bench members did not spare their commerce minister.

They went as far as recalling that the commerce minister was known as the ‘syndicate champion’, that he was a businessman and understood business well. In reply, the commerce minister said he had entered politics 20 years before he even started business. If he didn’t do business, he would have to live off toll money. And he also pointed out that his business was export oriented.

But the reader needs to go beyond this debate and understand the reasons for the price hike and whether any other ministry or minister is responsible.