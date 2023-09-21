Govt allows import of 60m more eggs

The commerce ministry has allowed six more firms to import 60 million eggs, the ministry’s public relations department informed the media though SMS on Thursday.
According to the commerce ministry sources, the six firms are Cheese Gallery, Popular Trade Syndicate, M/S Ripa Enterprise. SM Corporation, BDS Coporation and M/S Zoinur Traders and these firms will import 10 million eggs each.
Amid the soaring price of essentials, the government fixed the prices of eggs, potatoes and local varieties of onions on 14 September. At a press conference, commerce minister Tipu Munshi said prices of eggs has been fixed at maximum Tk 12 a piece, photos at Tk 36 a kg and local varieties of onions at Tk 65 a kg.
Traders, however, do not follow the government’s order. Visiting the kitchen markets in the capital’s Malibagh, Rampura, Karwan Bazar, Taltala and Mohamamdpur Town Hall, Prothom Alo correspondents found eggs produced by broiler chicken being sold at Tk 12-12.5 apiece, potatoes at Tk 45-50 a kg and local varieties of onions at Tk 80 a kg. Even supply of potatoes and local varieties of onions saw a fall following the mobile court’s drives against price hike.
Earlier on 18 September, the government allowed four firms to import 40 million eggs and they are: Mim Enterprise, Prime Energy Importers and Suppliers, Tiger Trading and Ornob Trading Limited.
The government set four conditions for egg imports. Firstly, eggs have to be imported from countries free from influenza or bird flu. Secondly, each consignment of eggs should be certified free from avian influenza or bird flu from the concerned authorities of exporting countries.
Besides, banned commodities cannot be imported and other restrictions of the government have to be abided by. Two such conditions have been mentioned in the letters sent to the importers.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, commerce minister Tipu Munshi told Prothom Alo on 18 September, "Our target is to bring down prices of eggs. As a result, we have given permission to import eggs. We will continue this until prices of eggs come down."