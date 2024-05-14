Biman Bangladesh Airlines: Questions hover over Biman profits

The report went on to state that the Tk 38,656,100,000 (Tk 3 thousand 865 crore 61 lakh) in surcharge and other charges (VAT and Tax) owed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh for 2022-23 was not shown as Biman's liability. Huge amounts of outstanding debts owed have not been shown as liability in the financial statement. As payment for fuel was made late in 2022-23 fiscal, interest accumulated to Tk 9,703,384,515 (Tk 970 crore 33 lakh 84 thousand 515). This wasn't shown as Biman's dues either.

The audit directorate said that the dues for employee benefit liability in 2017 stood at Tk 10.75 billion (Tk 1075 crore). In the current fiscal this has also been shown as less. So the dues shown in financial statement are not being depicted accurately.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Biman Bangladesh Airlines' managing director (MD) Shafiul Azam said an international standard company does Biman's audits. The IATA audit is conducted. Biman is not taking funds from anyone. It is paying salaries and allowances regularly, purchasing the required equipment, and regularly paying the due installments. This would not be possible if the airlines was not making a profit. He said, BFC, BPC, ground handling services are all a part of Biman.

Concerned persons say even though ground handling is not Biman's direct work, it has been doing this work since independence. This is the main sources of Biman's earnings. But the airlines business is running at a loss. Unless the debts and liabilities are shown properly in the accounts, the actual picture will not emerge.

Former member of Biman's board of directors Kazi Wahidul Alam told Prothom Alo, the services or businesses outside of Biman's main business are not absolutely incongruent with Biman. But it must be seen whether the debts and liabilities are being properly shown. The manner in which Biman depicts it profits and losses is not correct. If their dues are shown in the audited balance sheet, then the actually profits and losses will be understood.