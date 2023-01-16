Finance minister seeks continued support from IMF, other development partners

The finance minister said this during a meeting with the visiting Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Antoinette Monsio Sayeh at a city hotel in the evening, said a finance ministry press release.

Sayeh arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a five-day visit.

Highlighting the continued success and developments of Bangladesh in various socio-economic fronts over the years, Kamal said that starting from a minimal GDP size of $6.3 billion in 1972, the country’s GDP size crossed the $100 billion mark in just 38 years in 2009.

“With the passage of time, Bangladesh has now become the 35th largest economy of the world with a GDP size of $465 billion. Bangladesh was the 41st largest economy last year with a GDP size of $396 billion,” he added.

The finance minister also said that the next goal of the government is to turn Bangladesh as a higher mid-income country by 2031 and a ‘smart’ developed country by 2041.

The release further said that the meeting discussed in details the recent trend of the global economy side by side the current economic situation of Bangladesh.