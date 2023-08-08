US apparel association expresses anger at labour leader murder

The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), representing around 1000 US companies, has expressed anger over the killing of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry labour leader Shahidul Islam. They have called for the persons involved in the murder to be arrested and brought to book.
In a letter to Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina and to BGMEA, the apex body of garment industry owners, AAFA said that this murder has not only created an irreplaceable loss for Shahidul's family, but is also an indication of the deterioration of the rights of workers in Bangladesh and their overall welfare. Shahidul's killing is a despicable instance of the manner in which attacks are being carried out repeatedly on labour unions and leaders.
AAFA, along with the US government, calls for the persons responsible for this killing to be brought to justice. They said that by carrying out justice in this regard, a stern message must be delivered that such contemptible actions will not be tolerated.
Labour leader Shahidul Islam was attacked and killed on 25 June this year at Gazipur Sataish Baganbari in Gazipur. His co-workers said he was killed by local criminals for negotiating wages and allowances on behalf of the workers. Shahidul Islam had been the president of the Gazipur district unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation. The US organisation, in its letter, alleged that attacks were being launched on the Bangladesh labour unions and delays were also being made in registering these unions.
AAFA maintains that the right to form unions is essential in order to ensure the rights of the workers. They feel that it is important to have the right to form trade unions in order to ensure an environment conducive for the workers and adversity-free labour-owner relations.
AAFA said that the ongoing process of reviewing minimum wages for readymade garment industry workers in Bangladesh is being closely monitored. The association said that the minimum wages must be reviewed in order to determine fair wages for the workers.
AAFA called for genuine labour leaders to be involved in the negotiations for increased wages. They feel this is essential for open and inclusive discussions. Brands which are a part of AAFA also feel that the minimum wages to be fixed must take into cognizance the prevailing economic challenges in Bangladesh, the impact of the pandemic and the supply chain crisis.
This US organisation also called for urgent action to uphold the rights of workers in the readymade garment industry.