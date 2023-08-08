US apparel association expresses anger at labour leader murder

The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), representing around 1000 US companies, has expressed anger over the killing of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry labour leader Shahidul Islam. They have called for the persons involved in the murder to be arrested and brought to book.

In a letter to Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina and to BGMEA, the apex body of garment industry owners, AAFA said that this murder has not only created an irreplaceable loss for Shahidul's family, but is also an indication of the deterioration of the rights of workers in Bangladesh and their overall welfare. Shahidul's killing is a despicable instance of the manner in which attacks are being carried out repeatedly on labour unions and leaders.

AAFA, along with the US government, calls for the persons responsible for this killing to be brought to justice. They said that by carrying out justice in this regard, a stern message must be delivered that such contemptible actions will not be tolerated.