Bangladesh now has 178 green garment factories

He said the latest recognition of two factories as “green factory” would strengthen further the branding of the RMG industry of Bangladesh and thus boost the buyers’ confidence.

Besides, Rubel said this is good news for the RMG industry during this difficult time of global situation and also during the energy crisis.

“Recognition of 13 factories as platinum factory is a big achievement for us. When the orders of Bangladeshi RMG items are falling down in the global market during this economic crisis, then such kind of recognition would definitely boost our mental confidence,” he added.

The BGMEA director mentioned that all concerned stakeholders are doing whatever necessary to build safe and environment-friendly sustainable factories for which the confidence of buyers are now getting stronger towards Bangladesh side by side they are also supporting the RMG owners.