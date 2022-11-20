Bangladesh now has 178 green garment factories

In the current year, a total of 13 RMG factories got the recognition of green factories under platinum rating category.
The two new factories which got “green factory” certificates are Bornali Collections Ltd. at Hazaribagh in Narayanganj (gold rating) and Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited at Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur (platinum rating).
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel told BSS on Saturday.
He said the latest recognition of two factories as “green factory” would strengthen further the branding of the RMG industry of Bangladesh and thus boost the buyers’ confidence.
Besides, Rubel said this is good news for the RMG industry during this difficult time of global situation and also during the energy crisis.
“Recognition of 13 factories as platinum factory is a big achievement for us. When the orders of Bangladeshi RMG items are falling down in the global market during this economic crisis, then such kind of recognition would definitely boost our mental confidence,” he added.
The BGMEA director mentioned that all concerned stakeholders are doing whatever necessary to build safe and environment-friendly sustainable factories for which the confidence of buyers are now getting stronger towards Bangladesh side by side they are also supporting the RMG owners.
Bangladesh is now in the top position in terms of having green factories.
There are now 58 factories with platinum rating, 106 factories with gold rating, and 10 factories with silver rating. However, four factories did not get any rating, but received certificates.
BGMEA officials said that a good numbers of factories are also in the process of receiving leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) or green factory certificates.