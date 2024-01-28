DSEX: Investors misguided as good cos removed, manipulative scrips dominate 

Investors are getting a wrong message as a significant number of good companies have been excluded from the key index – DSEX – of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the manipulative scrips have subsequently been dominant.

At the DSE, prominent companies like ACI, RAK Ceramics, Titas, Crown Cement, Walton, IDLC, and IPDC, who are known for their robust fundamentals, have been sidelined from the DSEX index.

In contrast, some companies with questionable performance, including Imam Button, Jute Spinners, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, and Northern Jute, are now dominating the index.