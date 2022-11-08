IMF suggests BSEC to emphasise stock market automation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has put emphasis on the automation of the stock market, reports BSS.

The IMF also discussed about the initiatives that Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has taken over the years to develop the capital market.

The IMF made the recommendation during a nearly one-hour meeting with the high-ups of the BSEC at its office in the capital today. BSEC chairman professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam led the BSEC side.