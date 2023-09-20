Rupali Bank lends Tk 1.9b to unscrupulous fish exporters

Three firms have have taken loans of Tk 1.90 billion from state-owned Rupali Bank using fake documents on fish export, two initial investigations have found.

These companies prepared fake invoices, otherwise known as Foreign Bill Purchases, to export fish and sold those to state-owned Rupali Bank Limited for Tk 1.50 billion, and also received Tk 400 million in cash assistance from the government for fake export.

A special inspection team of Bangladesh Bank and an internal team of Rupali Bank unveiled this embezzlement that took place at the Rupali Bank’s Shams Building corporate branch in Khulna during their investigations.

Both teams are now working separately to investigate the incident and identify the people responsible.

Three companies facing the allegations are Priam Fish Export Limited, Bionic Sea Food Export Limited and SM Corporation, and the first two of these companies are members of the Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association.

Meanwhile, Rupali Bank has suspended two officials following the incident. They are the deputy general manager and former manager of the Shams Building branch Zakir Ibne Borak and senior principal officer Murad Hossain.

The incumbent manager of Rupali Bank’s Shams Building corporate branch, Bilkish Ara, said an audit team from the head office inspecting the matter. She was reluctant to speak further over the matter to Prothom Alo and advised to talk to the bank’s head office.

When contacted, Rupali Bank managing director Mohammad Jahangir said, “These firms are our old clients. They even received fisheries awards. We are trying to recover the additional money taken by those firms, and a portion of the money has already been recovered too.”