BB purchasing dollars from banks to boost reserves

The dollar crisis is not over yet. The banks are unable to open letters of credit (LC) as per demand. Many banks cannot pay the bill for the LCs that they opened. Many banks could not repay the loans from foreign banks within due time.

In such a situation, the Prime Bank and the First Security Islami Bank sold dollars to the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday. This was the first time that the central bank purchased dollars in the 2022-23 fiscal.

According to the sources in the Bangladesh Bank, the central bank has started purchasing dollars from banks to show a healthy reserve at the end of the current fiscal. Besides, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has a condition that the actual reserve should be USD 24.46 billion by June this year.