Moody’s rating not appropriate: Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh Bank statement said, the taskforce on banking reforms, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB), will conduct an asset quality review (AQR) of problematic banks which will commence in the first week of December 2024. The taskforce will also work on developing a recovery and resolution framework for banks, along with relevant guidelines and policy measures.

The central bank said, controlling inflation remains a top priority for policymakers. Substantive policy measures are already in place on both demand and supply sides to bring down inflation in the coming months.

On the demand side, BB has tightened the monetary policy stance through abandoning the policy of fixing the interest rates and letting them be determined freely by market forces, contributing to a sharp increase in the whole interest rate structure; refraining from printing new money to finance the fiscal deficit; increasing the Policy Rate in three equal monthly steps from 8.5 percent to 10 percent in October; and undertaking credible measures to cut significantly the fiscal deficit and domestic borrowing requirements for budget financing, the central bank said.

Pointing out the steps taken on the supply side, the statement said, a number of important steps have been taken to reduce price levels and contain price pressures. These measures include- the stocks of various fertilizers have been fully replenished by clearing all payment backlogs and by fulfilling additional demand for foreign exchange to ensure an uninterrupted supply of agricultural inputs; taxes and import duties on various essential products have been cut significantly or eliminated completely to help increase supplies at reduced landed cost; all LC margins on non-luxury items have been eliminated and banks have been urged to give priority to opening of LCs for essential consumer goods; and by addressing the domestic supply chain-related distortions.

The statement said the food inflation still remains high and volatile due to flood related massive loss of crops and vegetables and disruptions in supply chain. However, the less volatile nonfood inflation declined for three months in a row through October, despite price pressures on the food side.

It said the government believes that all necessary demand and supply side measures are currently in place, and everyone must allow the necessary time for the transmission mechanisms to work and bring down inflation in a sustainable manner to the target range of 5-6 percent.

the central bank noted that the economy of Bangladesh is undergoing a major transformation and it will take more time for the positive impacts of various government actions to fully materialize.

Domestic political support for financial sector reforms and strong support from international partners underpin the prospects for further momentum to economic recovery, it added.

BB, however, hoped that Moody’s will soon undertake a more comprehensive assessment of Bangladesh economy after visiting Bangladesh and get first-hand experience by consulting with the relevant stakeholders and experienced economic observers.

Only then it should be able to make a proper and objective assessment of the policies adopted, developments already recorded and the economic outlook likely to unfold in the near future, the BB statement said.