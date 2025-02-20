Bangladesh to surpass China in cotton imports

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has predicted that Bangladesh will surpass China in cotton imports—the primary raw material for the ready-made garment and textile sector—during the current 2024-25 trading year (August–July).

If this happens, Bangladesh will once again become the world's top cotton importer. The country has held this position multiple times before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a USDA report published last week, Bangladesh’s cotton imports are expected to reach 8 million bales by the end of the 2024-25 trading year, which began last August.

The agency previously predicted in October that imports would be 7.8 million bales, but it has now revised its estimate upwards. The increase in cotton imports is primarily driven by a rise in purchase orders for ready-made garments.