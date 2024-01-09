It’s impossible to meet IMF targets: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said Bangladesh is comparatively in a better position in terms of foreign exchange reserves, but it is quite impossible to meet the targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Net or gross – Bangladesh is now in a better position in both terms. But we could not meet the IMF targets. It can never be possible to fulfill the IMF targets,” he said while speaking to the media at the secretariat on Tuesday.