Forex reserves fall short of even relaxed IMF targets in 2023

Bangladesh could not meet the targeted net reserve amount set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the end of 2023, as stipulated in its loan conditions. The prescribed amount was supposed to be USD 17.78 billion, but it stood at $16.75 billion, according to a source at the Bangladesh Bank.

Net forex reserve is the amount of reserve without any liability. The IMF provided a method to Bangladesh to calculate the amount during providing the loan and set the amount of reserve to be retained at a certain time.

Prior to the December shortfall, the Bangladesh Bank had also faced a failure in September. Subsequently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the amount following a request from the Bangladesh side. However, the authorities were unable to retain that reduced amount at the end of December as well.