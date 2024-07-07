9.72pc inflation, 10.42pc food inflation in June

Bangladesh has registered a minimal decline in inflation as it recorded an overall inflation of 9.72 per cent in June, slightly down from 9.89 per cent in May.

Food inflation also maintained a similar trend as it declined to 10.42 per cent in June, from 10.76 per cent in May, according to the latest inflation updates of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

A 9.72 per cent inflation means consumers had to spend Tk 109.72 to purchase a product this June, which used to cost them Tk 100 in June last year.