LDC graduation: Govt seeks 3-year deferral

The newly formed Bangladesh government has formally requested a three-year postponement of the country’s graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category, just one day after assuming office.

On Wednesday, Economic Relations Division (ERD) secretary Shahriar Kader Siddiky sent a letter to José Antonio Ocampo, chair of the Committee for Development Policy (CDP), a subsidiary body of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The letter cited a range of domestic and international challenges and requested that the preparatory period for LDC graduation be extended until 24 November 2029.

Under the existing schedule, Bangladesh is due to graduate on 24 November this year. A third and final review process is currently under way.