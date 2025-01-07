Govt aims to hike gas price in industries

The price of gas for industrial use was raised by 150-178 per cent with the promise of uninterrupted supply just two years ago. The price was increased last year too but the crisis of gas in the industrial sector has not dissipated.

Now the government wants to hike the price by 2.5 times, with the promise of boosting the supply.

Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) sent a proposal to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), taking the approval of the energy division.

It proposed to raise the per unit gas price from existing Tk 30.75 to 75.72. The entire gas bill will be calculated in new price for the new connections while the proposal said about some concessions for those with older connections.

There are two types of gas connections in the industries. One is taken to operate boilers and the other is for captive power plants for larger industries. Currently the unit price is the same for both types of connections.