Production in factories dips due to gas crisis, owners aggrieved

Outpace Spinning Mills in Sreepur of Gazipur produces cotton. But an acute gas crisis, the factory has been suffering from for the past one month, brought down its production to less than 40 per cent of its capacity. As a result, the owner of the factory is worried about meeting deadlines to supply coton to the buyers.

Managing director Rajib Haider is extremely disappointed over the situation.

He told Prothom Alo despite a good order supplying the products have become tougher due to the gas crisis.

Rajib was worried about the situation that would emerge for his failure to supply cotton to buyers on time.