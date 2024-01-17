Proposal to raise gas price despite acute shortage in supply

The residents of several parts of the capital, including Shahjahanpur, Jatrabari, Mohammadpur, Kazipara and Rayerbazar, are suffering immensely due to the gas crisis. There is almost no supply of gas or the pressure of gas remains low most of the times of the day in these areas.

The picture is almost the same in all big cities in the country, including Gazipur and Narayanganj. A consumer must pay Tk 1,080 as the gas bill for double burners no matter whether interrupted gas supply is available or not. Now a proposal has been placed to raise the bill by Tk 512.

If this proposal submitted by the gas distribution companies is approved, then the gas bill will be Tk 1,592 every month for a double burner. The gas bill for a single burner now stands at Tk 990 every month. The proposal recommends raising the price by Tk 390.