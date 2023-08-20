Bangladesh seeks to drop 4 more Indian LoC-funded projects

Several projects are taken under each LoC. As per the rules, a project proposal is first sent to the EXIM Bank, once they clear it, the proposal then makes it to the final list and allocation is made accordingly, but Bangladesh has withdrawn several projects from that list because of various complexities.

Lastly, Bangladesh withdrew from two projects in May this year. A project on strengthening the network of mobile operator Teletalk through solar power was dropped on 9 May. The EXIM Bank was supposed to provide USD 30 million.

Sources said the tender was called for the Teletalk project a year ago, but the estimated cost was increasing as Indian contractors asked for much higher prices, which is why the project was dropped. Besides, the authorities concerned did not comply with a condition on procuring 75 per cent of machinery from India.

Regarding this, Teletalk managing director AKM Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “The contractor asked for a relatively higher price of machinery, which was much more than our estimated cost. Besides, conditions on procuring machinery from India could not be followed, for these reasons, the project was dropped.”

The project on procuring machinery for the Local Government Division’s waste management project was dropped for a similar reason. The EXIM was supposed to provide UDS 25 million for this project, but the project was withdrawn from the LoC list on 31 May this year because of higher prices of machinery.