Tk 300m embezzled through ‘fictitious’ potato exports

Antara Corporation emerged as the third top exporter of potatoes in 2020, with an export volume of 15,588 tonnes, worth around Tk 370 million, through 96 consignments, according to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

But the Chattogram Customs found in an investigation that Antara Corporation had not exported even a single potato. Rather, the company submitted fake export documents and received cash assistance of Tk 75 million from the government.