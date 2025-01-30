Most economic indicators take a downward turn

Most economic indicators of the country have taken a downward turn at the moment. Several economic indicators including revenue collection, inflation, unemployment, private investments, capital equipment import, capital market and foreign investment, are not showing any good signs. However, remittance has increased. There are also some good indications regarding the country’s forex reserve.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) came up with this review in a press conference held under the title of “Bangladesh Economy 2024-25, Challenge of Fulfilling Expectations in Crisis Time” at the agency’s office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Wednesday.

CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun presented the keynote in the press conference. She said a country cannot attract domestic and foreign investment unless there is political and institutional stability. Therefore the main target of the interim government should be creating a conducive environment for the election as soon as possible. No government can sustain long without public mandate. Therefore the upcoming election should be held within the timeframe (within December this year to June next year) announced by the interim government. She said economic reform is not possible without political reform.