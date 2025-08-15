Remittance: Over $1b received in 12 days of August

In the first 12 days of the current month, August (1–12 August), expatriates have sent more than USD 1 billion (USD 100 crore) to Bangladesh in remittance.

During this period, remittances totalled USD 1.054 billion (USD 105.4 crore), according to the Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank reported that in the first 12 days of August this year, remittances reached USD 1.054 billion (USD 105.4 crore), compared with USD 721 million (USD 72.1 crore) during the same period last year (1–12 August 2024).