EPA with Japan: What will Bangladesh gain, and how much risk involved?

Bangladesh has signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Japan last Friday in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, by Bangladesh's Trade Advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin and Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs HORII Iwao. HORII Iwao

The agreement was finalised after seven rounds of negotiations conducted in Dhaka and Tokyo regarding trade in goods and services, investment, and economic cooperation.

The 1,272-page agreement contains 22 chapters. The government has stated that this agreement will serve as an important framework to strengthen the ''strategic partnership'' between both parties.

The Ministry of Commerce said that the goal of the agreement is to facilitate cooperation and make the markets more transparent and competitive in various fields such as trade, investment, services, intellectual property, labour, and the environment between the two countries.

The agreement will act as an integrated and sustainable guide for the economic, business, investment, and social development of both countries. This agreement is not only commercial but will also strengthen political and diplomatic relations and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.