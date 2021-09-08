Dollar price on the rise

Inflow of remittance has witnessed a downtrend over the past three months. Export earnings have dropped below the target. Besides, import cost started increasing.

As a result, demand for dollar rose and Bangladesh Bank started selling it. So, price of the US currency against taka began to rise.

Sources said Bangladesh Bank had long kept price at Tk 84.80 a dollar. But, dollar price started increasing on 5 August due to surge in demand. Dollar price now rose to Tk 85.20.

Though beneficiaries of wage earners’ income and exports are happy over the rise in dollar price but pressure grows on importers.