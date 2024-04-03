Start-ups in fight for survival

Delivery service provider ‘Paperfly’ was thriving in business, in particular during the pandemic. However, the company halted its activities citing fund-crisis last October. However, they re-launched activities on a limited scale in November.

Other than Paperfly, many other start-up companies are also struggling to continue business. Some of them are trying to return after halting the business for a long time while many could not make the comeback.

People’s movement outside reduced greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, which skyrocketed the demand for online delivery services. As a result, the start-up market was booming at the time of the pandemic.

However, the demand for online delivery services fell as people returned to normal life following the end of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, a number of start-ups faced multifaceted crises.