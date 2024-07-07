Discrepancy in export earning due to incoordination among 3 govt agencies: Salman F Rahman

The EPB initially reported $93.14 billion in exports for the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2023-24 and the same period in 2022-23.

Speaking about this, Salman F Rahman said, “EPB collects export data through several processes. There were some mistakes in it and in some cases there was incoordination. For example, sometimes buyers send clothes free of cost. They (the buyers) only pay the manufacturing wages (CMT - cut, make and trim) if garments made of those fabrics are exported. That money (export income) is deposited in Bangladesh Bank. But EPB shows the whole price (cost of the products including cloth). This has created a discrepancy in the data of Bangladesh Bank and EPB. But I think EPB did not make any mistake here. There was some kind of incoordination.”

Salman F Rahman further said that EPB has taken account of export of goods from Export Processing Zone (EPZ) twice.