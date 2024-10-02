IMF sees gradual return to economic normalcy in Bangladesh

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said Bangladesh's quick formation of an interim government has helped stabilize the country, and that the country's new authorities have helped address the economy even as challenges remain.

The IMF staff's review, following a 24-30 September staff visit, also backed Bangladesh authorities' efforts to make economic adjustments in the face of those challenges such as slowing economic activity, double-digit inflation and pressure on foreign exchange reserves, the IMF said in a statement.