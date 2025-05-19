How much does Bangladesh export to India, what will be impact of restrictions?

India has imposed certain restrictions on the import of Bangladeshi products via land ports. These restrictions target products that Bangladesh exports in large volumes.

As India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the decision on Saturday, Bangladeshi traders are now analysing the potential negative impacts of it.

Let’s take a look at how big the Indian market is for Bangladesh.

According to Bangladesh’s Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), in the 2023–24 fiscal, Bangladesh exported goods worth $1.57 billion to India, which is 3.75 per of Bangladesh’s total export earnings.

On the other hand, Bangladesh imported goods worth $9 billion from India. A large portion of these are industrial raw materials and intermediate goods. Bangladesh is also a major market for Indian consumer products.

According to data from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh ranked 8th among India’s top 10 export destinations and accounted for 2.55 per cent of India’s total export revenue in the 2023–24 fiscal.

India is among Bangladesh’s top 10 export destinations, but this position fluctuates around the 8th position depending on the year. The United States is the top destination for Bangladeshi exports, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.