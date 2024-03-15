Inward remittances from UAE jump

The country has received the highest amount of remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first eight months of the current fiscal year of 2023-24.

The second highest amount of remittances comes from the United Kingdom, the next comes Saudi Arabia, the US and Italy.

The UAE was the third and the UK the fourth in sending remittances in the last two years. Saudi Arabia was the first and the US was the second remitter during the period.

Bankers said inflow remittances through the formal channels from Saudi Arabia have decreased.

On the contrary, inflow remittances from Saudi Arabia and the UK have increased.

Analysts said Dubai has become a coveted destination for a section of rich people, entrepreneurs and politicians. The number of Bangladeshi people is increasing in Dubai.