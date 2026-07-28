Entrepreneurs face uncertainty

TK Group has invested nearly Tk 10 billion in a steel plant, Karnaphuli Steel Mills, in Chattogram. The company also installed a 12MW captive power plant to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

However, because it has not received a gas connection, it has been forced to rely on electricity from the national grid. Frequent power outages are disrupting production and damaging products.TK Group is not alone.

Applications from 1,857 industrial establishments for gas connections are pending with the country's six gas distribution companies. Meanwhile, the government has decided in principle to suspend new gas connections for industries and increases in gas load for existing factories until the energy crisis eases. The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources informed Petrobangla of the decision in a letter dated 14 July.