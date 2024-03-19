Onion price falls by Tk 30 per kg in Dhaka

The retail price of onions has dipped by at least Tk 30 at the kitchen markets in Dhaka, following a sudden price fall at the production level.

There was a sticky uptick in the onion price even before Ramadan, which prompted the authorities to take a special initiative to keep the market under control through imports of Indian varieties.

It was learned through conversations with traders at Malibagh, Moghbazar, Karwan Bazar, and Shyambazar kitchen markets in Dhaka that the supply of onions is now abundant as the Hali variety of onion has recently started hitting the markets.