Apparel exports to India see sharp increase despite restrictions

Bangladesh’s apparel exports fell in August but, shipments to India increased. This growth comes at a time when, due to restrictions, apparel exports to India are allowed only through Chittagong port.

Over the past four months, India imposed restrictions three times on imports via land ports. On 17 May, apparel was among the goods hit by the first ban.

According to India’s restrictions, its importers were barred from bringing apparel through land ports. Only the ports of Nhava Sheva in Mumbai and Kolkata remained open.

To send goods to Nhava Sheva, shipments from Chittagong seaport must pass through Sri Lanka’s Colombo port first, involving four rounds of container loading and unloading, which raises the cost and time both.