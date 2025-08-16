Exports to India rise despite restrictions
Despite India imposing various restrictions, Bangladesh’s export earnings from the country increased in July. However, the situation is different in different sectors.
Exports of ready-made garments, plastics and a few other items went up, while exports of jute, jute-based goods and food products dropped significantly.
According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh exported goods worth USD 149.4 million (USD 14.94 crore) to India in July this year, which is four per cent higher compared to that during the same period last year.
India had earlier imposed restrictions on the use of land ports for exports of Bangladeshi goods. At the time, there were fears that Bangladesh’s exports to the Indian market would decline, since shipments by sea take longer.
The data now shows that certain sectors have indeed been affected, though ready-made garments and some other products have largely remained unaffected.
AKH Group, which exports garments to India and other countries, echoed this. Deputy managing director of the company, Mohammad Abul Kashem, told Prothom Alo, “Our garment factories have greater capacity. Moreover, the cost of transporting garments by sea is borne by Indian buyers. The restrictions at land ports will not affect garment exports.”
According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), India was Bangladesh’s eighth largest export market in the 2024–25 fiscal year. In this fiscal, Bangladesh exported goods worth USD 1.76 billion (USD 176 crore) to India, which is 12.43 per cent higher compared to the previous fiscal.
India accounts for 3.65 per cent of Bangladesh’s total export earnings. In comparison, Bangladesh’s larger export markets are the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Poland.
Trade analysts have often noted that Bangladesh’s exports to India are relatively small compared to its total export earnings of USD 48.28 billion (USD 4,828 crore). However, these restrictions pose a threat for factories that rely heavily on the Indian market. Workers in those factories may face job losses.
The government, however, maintains that India’s restrictions are unlikely to cause significant loss to Bangladesh’s overall export sector. Trade adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin told journalists at the Secretariat on 12 August that while Bangladesh has written to India’s Ministry of Commerce to strengthen bilateral trade ties, no response had yet been received.
*More to follow...