Exports to India rise despite restrictions

Despite India imposing various restrictions, Bangladesh’s export earnings from the country increased in July. However, the situation is different in different sectors.

Exports of ready-made garments, plastics and a few other items went up, while exports of jute, jute-based goods and food products dropped significantly.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh exported goods worth USD 149.4 million (USD 14.94 crore) to India in July this year, which is four per cent higher compared to that during the same period last year.