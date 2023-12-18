Forex reserves increase after loans from IMF, ADB

Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange reserves have seen an increase following the receipt of loan installments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The total or gross reserves have now reached USD 25.82 billion.

Using the IMF's BPM 6 accounting method, the reserves amount to USD 20.40 billion. The central bank, however, has not disclosed the net or actual reserves.

The spokesperson and executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Mezbaul Haque, disclosed this information in a press conference on Sunday.