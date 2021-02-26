India’s Omega Seiki Mobility to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Bangladesh

Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd, the Electric vehicles manufacturing company of Anglian Omega Group is setting up an Electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Dhaka in Bangladesh, with an investment of Rs 100 crores.

This will be the first project of any Indian EV company in international markets. The company will be known as OSM-Bangladesh and will be registered in Bangladesh.

At present, Omega Seiki Mobility has two manufacturing plants in India, located at IMT Faridabad and IMT Manesar, Haryana.

Bangladesh’s economy has grown consistently at 8.5 per cent for the past 5 years. Per capita GDP has also increased to USD 1800. Bangladesh has a well-established port and goods export system which drives garment export. This will be a big factor in making Bangladesh an export hub for OSM.