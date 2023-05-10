Forex reserve crosses USD 30b

The amount of forex reserve of Bangladesh Bank has increased to USD 30.36 billion within two days of falling below USD 30 billion, said an official of the central bank.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Bank’s spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said, “The amount of reserve fell below USD 30 billion after paying the bill of ACU (Asian Clearing Union). But the amount has crossed USD 30 billion as we have received dollar (in the form of expatriate income and grant) from abroad.”