Cooking, cellphone, internet, medicine to cost more

In the morning, the stove in every household is lit to make breakfast. If Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas is used for that cooking, it will now cost more than before. If there are fruits like apple, pears and grapes or fruit juice included on the breakfast menu, that will cost more as well.

If you want to make important calls or use internet on the cellphone there’s no relief in that either. When recharging your phone with Tk 100, Tk 30 will be deducted for taxes. If you go to a restaurant , you will have to pay extra there as well. Even when you go to the pharmacy to buy medicine on your way back home at night, that too will cost a bit more extra now.

That’s how the government has increased the value added tax (VAT) and supplementary duty anew on more than a hundred essential items and services. The burden of this additional tax came at a time when people are already under the pressure of high inflation. The food inflation was about 13 per cent even in this December. Increasing duties and taxes on a hundred items and services in a situation like this, will obviously gear people’s cost of living a notch up.