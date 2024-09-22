Globe Janakantha gets Tk 2.25b loan on Salman’s recommendation, now fully in default

State-owned Janata Bank provided a loan of Tk 2.25 billion to the Globe Janakantha Group, on recommendations of Salman F Rahman, the private sector and investment advisor of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina who was ousted from power amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August.

Currently, this loan is fully defaulted. The defaulted amount owed by the Globe Janakantha Group to Janata Bank has now exceeded Tk 8 billion.

In August 2020, Salman F Rahman wrote a letter to the chairman of Janata Bank, requesting a loan for Globe Janakantha.