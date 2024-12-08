Bangladesh looks beyond India to source potatoes, onions 

Bangladesh is exploring alternative sources for importing potatoes and onions to ensure an uninterrupted supply, shifting away from its sole dependence on India.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) already found some potential sources and reported it to the commerce ministry last week. The ministry later held meetings with importers, the agriculture ministry, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and other stakeholders over the potential alternatives on Thursday. Some more meetings are likely to take place in the coming days.

Selim Uddin, secretary to the commerce ministry, told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “The BTTC has identified alternative sources to keep the price and supply of potatoes and onions stable. We would urge importers to consider these alternatives.”