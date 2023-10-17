Six reasons behind the economic crisis 

The economy has been facing persistent pressure for over a year and a half, marked by considerable volatility in economic indicators since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia war. High inflation has eroded the value of money, and foreign currency reserves are steadily depleting each month. Despite these challenges, policymakers have consistently attributed this economic strain to various external events. This perspective has been echoed by Bangladesh Bank as well.

However, Bangladesh Bank has now recognised that the country's economic crisis stems not only from the Ukraine-Russia war but also from six internal factors.

These six factors include weather disturbances such as extreme heat waves, heavy rains, and unexpected floods; unethical business practices involving syndicates; hoarding; price fixing; artificial shortages; and more.

Additionally, poor corporate governance, a culture of willful loan defaults, fuel and electricity price hikes, and instances of over and under-invoicing (involving customs evasion and money laundering through false declarations on imports and exports) all play a significant role in exacerbating the economic challenges.