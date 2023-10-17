Six reasons behind the economic crisis 

The economy has been facing persistent pressure for over a year and a half, marked by considerable volatility in economic indicators since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia war. High inflation has eroded the value of money, and foreign currency reserves are steadily depleting each month. Despite these challenges, policymakers have consistently attributed this economic strain to various external events. This perspective has been echoed by Bangladesh Bank as well.
However, Bangladesh Bank has now recognised that the country's economic crisis stems not only from the Ukraine-Russia war but also from six internal factors.
These six factors include weather disturbances such as extreme heat waves, heavy rains, and unexpected floods; unethical business practices involving syndicates; hoarding; price fixing; artificial shortages; and more.
Additionally, poor corporate governance, a culture of willful loan defaults, fuel and electricity price hikes, and instances of over and under-invoicing (involving customs evasion and money laundering through false declarations on imports and exports) all play a significant role in exacerbating the economic challenges.
Bangladesh Bank, however, also highlighted three external factors. These include the disruption of international supply chains due to the Russia-Ukraine war, an increase in transportation costs, and a rise in prices of various consumables, including fuel oil.
These international developments have been further compounded by the increase in interest rates brought about by the US Federal Reserve's policy, leading to a deficit in Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves and a significant devaluation of the country's currency in stages.
According to Bangladesh Bank, the country's economy is grappling with three major challenges due to these internal and external factors. These challenges manifest in the form of instability in exchange rates, high inflation, and a surge in loan defaults.
This assessment by Bangladesh Bank came recently, a year and a half after the economic crisis began. During this period, most countries across the globe aggressively reduced interest rates to counter the economic crisis and control inflation.
However, Bangladesh took a different approach by reducing interest rates from the outset, increasing fuel prices, and providing significant benefits to loan defaulters. Economists believe that the initiatives implemented by policymakers to address the economic situation, in many cases, have not been effective; rather, they have produced opposite results, deepening the crisis.
Nonetheless, Bangladesh Bank has now initiated interest rate hikes to tackle the crisis. They have also allowed the market to determine the exchange rate of the dollar and ceased lending money to the government. Additionally, the central bank has commenced seeking advice from economists, conducting three rounds of consultation meetings thus far. Habibur Rahman, the Chief Economist of Bangladesh Bank, is preparing a report for these meetings, presenting an analysis of the reasons behind the crisis.
Mustafa K. Mujeri, former Chief Economist of Bangladesh Bank, shared with Prothom Alo that the problems identified by Bangladesh Bank are longstanding, having accumulated over time to create today's challenging situation.
He emphasised the necessity for practical and effective measures to address these issues, pinpointing the lack of such initiatives as the real problem. Mujeri stressed that resolving these issues demands unwavering political will.
Providing an example related to the culture of willful defaulters, the former Director-General of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) mentioned that the issue is pervasive.
He highlighted that practically everyone has adopted the mentality of a willful defaulter. In the current scenario, no one defaults without intent because there are clear benefits available to defaulters. Many borrowers aspire to be classified as defaulters, making it an epidemic.
Value of the taka fell by 13 per cent
At the start of the Ukraine-Russia war in 2021, the price of the dollar in the country was approximately Tk 87 per dollar. Over the course of one and a half years, the price of the dollar has surged, and it is currently being traded at Tk 110.
During this time, not only did the prices of goods in the international market rise, but the increase in the value of the dollar also compelled importers to spend additional funds to procure goods. This exerted pressure on the reserves and further contributed to inflation.
According to Bangladesh Bank's data, at the end of the fiscal 2021-22, the reserve stood at 41.80 billion dollars. However, as of 11 October, the reserve has decreased to 26.84 billion dollars. Notably, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) accounting system, the reserve is reported to be even less, at 21.07 billion dollars.
Taking into account the net reserve, it has now fallen below 17 billion dollars. One contributing factor to this decrease in reserves is the negative growth in remittances. Bangladesh Bank estimates suggest that the reserve might increase to 30 billion dollars by the end of the next June.
In response to this situation, Bangladesh Bank has devalued the taka by 13.35 per cent during the financial year 2022-23. Additionally, they released 13.39 billion dollars to the market from the reserve. Bangladesh Bank has also stated that they have heightened supervision in the banking sector to manage the ongoing economic challenges.
