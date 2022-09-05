Govt buys wheat from Russia at inflated price

The Bangladesh government is set to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia at the G2G (government to government) level, which would cost US$ 50 more per tonne. As per the agreement that was fixed at the government level the price is US$ 430 per tonne though the current market price is $380.

The procurement committee of the cabinet division on Thursday gave an approval to buy from the wheat from Russia which would arrive in several instalments by December. The government will have to spend Tk 2.4 billion more in importing 500,000 tonnes of wheat at the price it has fixed.

The government has taken the initiative to import wheat from Russia as the stock has dwindled. Trade between Bangladesh and Russia was hindered following Russia’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February. Following the Russia-Ukraine agreement in July, the grain import from that region has resumed.

Speaking about the higher import price, food secretary Md. Ismail Hossain told Prothom Alo on Friday, “We decided to import wheat from Russia on 24 August. The price on that day was $430. We are going to sign the agreement on that price.”