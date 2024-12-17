Current account now maintaining virtual balance, says BB governor

Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the current account, a key component of the country's balance of payments, is maintaining a virtual balance after four months of the new government led by Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

“There was a deficiency in the balance of payments, our reserve was falling, and our currency was depreciating rapidly. But after four months of the new government, I would say that we are maintaining a virtual balance in our current account. From largely negative to an acceptable balance, a sustainable deficit,” he said.

The BB governor said this while talking to BSS at an interview at the central bank headquarters in the city.