Bangladesh Bank decision
Markets to control dollar exchange rate under strict vigilance
The Banks and clients will fix the dollar prices.
USD 500 million fund from the reserve to meet the crisis
Remittance and reserve on the rise
Financial statement has reached a surplus from the deficit. Deficit in the current account is also dwindling
The Bangladesh Bank has introduced a change in the process of fixing the price of US dollars after long negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The central bank has left the issue on the market and the clients.
That means, the dollar prices will be more market-based under strict monitoring. The initiative has been taken as part of meeting conditions imposed by the IMF. However, there are still doubts whether the system will be completely market-based or not.
The Bangladesh Bank said they have initiated strong vigilance to keep the dollar prices close to the price fixed by the central bank. Besides, a new fund has been formed with USD 500 million from the reserve to meet the demand of dollars in case of any emergency.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Ahsan H Mansur disclosed the decisions in a virtual press conference from Dubai of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
The BB governor said, “Our overall economy has regained stability and we were waiting for this moment. We were negotiating with the IMF regarding when to leave the dollar prices on the market. There hasn’t been any change in the dollar exchange rate and the central bank didn’t intervene either. The BB didn’t even sell any dollar.”
In case of any emergency, the Bangladesh Bank will help. We won’t tolerate any syndicate in the dollar market. The price of dollars will be determined in the country, not in Dubai.Ahsan H Mansur, Bangladesh Bank Governor
He pointed out, “Without any foreign help, we purchased dollars from the market to enhance our reserve. This comfortable situation is the result of a 30 per cent rise in remittance and government cost cutting.”
Ahsan H Mansur further said, “However, market-based price doesn’t mean that dollars could be sold at any price. The dollar prices have to be fixed reasonably depending on our supply and forecast. In case of any emergency, the Bangladesh Bank will help. We won’t tolerate any syndicate in the dollar market. The price of dollars will be determined in the country, not in Dubai.”
Following the press conference of the governor, the BB issued a gazette notification in this regard, which asked the banks to inform the central bank about the market price of dollars twice a day.
The notification also discarded the provision of the difference of Tk 1 between the purchase and selling price, which means the official instructions in this regard no longer exist.
Meanwhile, the central bank has already started monitoring by sending officials to different banks. The banks brought remittance yesterday at a rate of Tk 122.70 per dollar. They sold dollars at a rate of Tk 123.50. The price was Tk 124 in the open market.
Meanwhile, IMF Bangladesh Mission chief Chris Papageorgiou in a statement recommended increasing flexibility in exchange rate and further strengthening the forex reserve. He also stressed on implementation of the new system of exchange rate.
* More to follow...