Markets to control dollar exchange rate under strict vigilance

The Bangladesh Bank has introduced a change in the process of fixing the price of US dollars after long negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The central bank has left the issue on the market and the clients.

That means, the dollar prices will be more market-based under strict monitoring. The initiative has been taken as part of meeting conditions imposed by the IMF. However, there are still doubts whether the system will be completely market-based or not.

The Bangladesh Bank said they have initiated strong vigilance to keep the dollar prices close to the price fixed by the central bank. Besides, a new fund has been formed with USD 500 million from the reserve to meet the demand of dollars in case of any emergency.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Ahsan H Mansur disclosed the decisions in a virtual press conference from Dubai of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.