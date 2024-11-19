S Alam warns of taking Bangladesh into int’l arbitration

According to the report, Bangladesh and Singapore have a bilateral investment protection treaty dating from 2004. Saiful Alam claimed that the central bank governor’s allegations are “attributable to the State of Bangladesh” under the pact.

Besides, as Singaporean citizens, the investors enjoyed “the rights and protections” granted by a 1980 Bangladeshi law on foreign private investment.

The letter noted that they would “take all necessary measures to protect their rights, including but not limited to” requesting arbitration by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

However, Ahsan H Mansur stood firm in favour of his statements and told the Financial Times that all those allegations were fully substantiated.

“They are still being documented because the range of corrupt activities are widespread across many banks and over many years. The full documentation will take some time.”