S Alam made that 10m taka housemaid's husband a bank officer

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) discovered that at least Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) was deposited in the bank account of Marjina Akhter, house help of controversial businessman Saiful Alam.

Now it has been found that the S Alam Group, owned by Saiful Alam gave direct appointment to Saddam Hossain, Marjina's husband, as senior principal officer (SPO) at Islami Bank. It has been alleged that the bank’s recruitment rules were violated while making this appointment last May.

Following his appointment, Saddam Hossain was first posted in Chattogram south zone of the bank. After the fall of Awami League government on 5 August, he was posted in Chawkbazar branch of the bank in Chattogram. He is known in the bank as "S Alam’s man". Though he didn’t regularly attend office after his appointment, he’s attending office now, according to sources in Islami Bank.

Marjina Akhter worked as a house help in Saiful Alam’s Chattogram home for about a decade. The NBR investigation team probing the allegation of tax evasion against S Alam family members found traces of more than Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) deposited in 22 fixed deposits in Marjina Akhter’s name.