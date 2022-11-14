Default loan increases by Tk 330b

The amount of default loan in the banking sector has risen by Tk 330 billion (33,000 crore) in the last one year, says a report of the Bangladesh Bank.

At the end of September this year, the amount of default loan in Bangladesh stood at over Tk 1.34 trillion (134,396 crore), says the central bank report.

The total amount of loan at the end of September this year was just over Tk 14.36 trillion, according to the latest report.