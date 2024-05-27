Most economic indicators on the downtrend

Most of the economic indicators--inflation, dollar crisis, foreign exchange reserves have worsened, resulting in mounting pressure on the overall economy.

The cost of doing business has gone up as Bangladesh Bank has increased the interest rate.

The banking sector has become fragile as money is being taken from banks in names, real and false.

Panic has spread due to the initiative for the forceful bank mergers. At least three banks are struggling to return depositors' money, according to the central bank and officials in the sectors concerned.

Although the Covid pandemic hit the economy, the economic indicators were better at the time.

The economic indicators started to worsen mid-2022.

Bangladesh Bank at the time said the crisis would end by December. Later, the crisis intensified. Now the central bank assures businessmen that the crisis will go by December this year.