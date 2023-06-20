Coffee market brews strong in Bangladesh

Morning doesn’t seem to start without a cup of tea for many. But now coffee cups have also started steaming strongly. That means coffee's popularity is brewing fast. And its market is expanding.

Major industrial groups have entered the league to capitalise on this change of food habit. Apart from importing, some of them are also investing on growing coffee locally.

A review of the tea and coffee production and import data showed that the demand for tea in the country has been rising by five per cent every year for a decade. Meanwhile the coffee market has been expanding at a rate of 56 per cent. That means the demand of coffee is growing 11 times more than that of tea. However the tea market is still 53 times bigger than the market of coffee.

The steady coffee market in Bangladesh began holding hands with Swiss multinational food processing company Nestle, who marketed coffee here for the first time back in 1998. Coffee used to be imported randomly before that.

There was a small demand towards the beginning when coffee had just started being marketed here. For example, 139 tonnes of coffee was imported in 2003. As much as 67 per cent of the market was dominated by Nestle at that time and coffee meant instant coffee only.