Teknaf fishermen in fear as Arakan Army obstructs deep-sea fishing

Myanmar’s rebel armed group, the Arakan Army, has been accused of obstructing Bangladeshi fishermen from operating in the Bay of Bengal - reportedly seizing boats and looting their catch. In response, most fishermen in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, have refrained from venturing into deep-sea waters for the past nine days.

Over 400 fishing boats remain idle as fishing activities come to a halt. This information has been confirmed by fishermen, boat owners, and local public representatives.

On 13 June, the Arakan Army allegedly intercepted three fishing boats from Teknaf at gunpoint near Naikhongdia, Myanmar, as the vessels were returning from deep-sea fishing.

According to the fishermen, Arakan Army members looted fish, fuel, and food from the boats before eventually releasing them. Several other trawlers were reportedly chased during the same incident.

Following this, fishermen have been reluctant to fish in the deep sea since 14 June.