Teknaf fishermen in fear as Arakan Army obstructs deep-sea fishing
Myanmar’s rebel armed group, the Arakan Army, has been accused of obstructing Bangladeshi fishermen from operating in the Bay of Bengal - reportedly seizing boats and looting their catch. In response, most fishermen in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, have refrained from venturing into deep-sea waters for the past nine days.
Over 400 fishing boats remain idle as fishing activities come to a halt. This information has been confirmed by fishermen, boat owners, and local public representatives.
On 13 June, the Arakan Army allegedly intercepted three fishing boats from Teknaf at gunpoint near Naikhongdia, Myanmar, as the vessels were returning from deep-sea fishing.
According to the fishermen, Arakan Army members looted fish, fuel, and food from the boats before eventually releasing them. Several other trawlers were reportedly chased during the same incident.
Following this, fishermen have been reluctant to fish in the deep sea since 14 June.
However, some small boats have continued operating along the coastal waters near the Cox’s Bazar–Teknaf Marine Drive road. The number of such boats is estimated at around 5,000.
Sajid Ahmed, president of the Teknaf Kayukkhalia Fishing Trawler Owners’ Association, said, “The Arakan Army is obstructing entry into Bangladeshi waters for no valid reason. Trawlers are being looted. As a result, more than 400 fishing trawlers in Teknaf are unable to go to sea. We urge the government to take action.”
A visit on Sunday afternoon to Kayukkhalia Ghat and Shahporir Dwip Bazar Paraghat in Teknaf pourashava found rows of fishing boats anchored at the wharves. The usual bustle of fishermen was also missing. A few workers stood guard over the boats, while some fishermen were seen repairing nets.
At Kayukkhalia Ghat, two individuals - Habibur Rahman and Abdul Aziz - said that it is currently hilsa season in the sea, but they are unable to fish due to the Arakan Army’s interference. With the government’s 58-day fishing ban recently lifted, most fishermen in Teknaf are now facing financial hardship because of these disruptions.
Shahid Ullah and Abul Kamal, owners of two fishing boats, said that the sea will likely become rough in the coming days, making fishing riskier.
Despite the current favourable conditions, they are unable to resume fishing due to the Arakan Army’s activities, he insisted.
Abdul Jalil and Syed Alam, who are involved in the fish trade at Kayukkhalia Ghat, said that under normal conditions, 15 to 25 trucks of various fish species are sent daily to Dhaka and Chattogram from the ghat. With fishing suspended, they said, it is no longer possible to send any shipments.
During a visit to the ghats of Bazarpara, Mistripara, Gholapara, and Dakkhinpara in Shah Porir Dwip, Teknaf on Sunday, more than 150 fishing boats were seen anchored. Local fishermen - Khalilur Rahman, Azam Ullah, Rahmat Ali, Bani Alam, and Abdul Hossain - said that to fish in the deep sea, they must cross Naikhongdia in Myanmar.
That is where members of the Arakan Army are reportedly harassing and looting Bangladeshi fishermen the most. Due to their inability to fish, every fisherman’s family is facing a financial crisis and struggling to make ends meet.
Leaders of the Boat Owners Association stated that two of the three boats taken by the Arakan Army on 13 June belonged to Nurul Islam, a resident of Teknaf. The third was owned by Mohammad Shawkat Alam.
According to them, the Arakan Army arrived in a speedboat and seized the three boats at gunpoint. Each fishing boat had six to eight fishermen on board. Some of the fishermen were also beaten before all were later released along with their boats.
There have been earlier incidents of abduction and obstruction involving fishermen. On 12 May, the Arakan Army reportedly abducted three Bangladeshis - Siddiq Hossain, 27, Rabiul Alam, 27, and Mahmud Hossain, 30, from the Naf River near Hnila in Teknaf, along with their boat. They were released two days later.
On 5 March, members of the Myanmar Navy reportedly abducted around 56 fishermen along with six trawlers while they were fishing off the coast of Saint Martin’s Island.
On 20 February, allegations were made that 19 Bangladeshi fishermen, along with four fishing boats, were abducted from the Naf River in Teknaf.
Abdul Mannan, a member of Ward No. 7 of Shah Porir Dwip in Sabrang Union, and Abdus Salam, a member of Ward No. 9, said that the plight of the fishermen would worsen if the government did not take steps to resolve the crisis.
They also noted that a shortage of fish has already hit the local markets as fishing remains suspended.
When contacted, Lt. Col. Ashikur Rahman, Commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion, told Prothom Alo that many such issues have been resolved through communication with the Arakan Army.
With the BGB’s efforts, a total of 189 fishermen have been brought back from Myanmar in several phases since last December, he added.
In one instance, 27 boats were returned and handed over to their owners. However, he said, no fishermen had reported the latest incident to the BGB, and an investigation would be initiated.
Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said he learned about the obstruction of Bangladeshi fishermen and the seizure of boats through the boat owners.
He added that members of the Coast Guard remain vigilant in the area to ensure fishermen do not cross the maritime boundary.